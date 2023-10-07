Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger

Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she tampers with the brakes of Prachi's car when she learns that Prachi is heading out with Khushi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Oct,2023 10:53:13
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Rana calls Ranbir and informs him that he wants to reveal the kidnapper’s name. Ranbir and Prachi rush to the police station to find the truth. However, Akshay learns about their plan and goes to meet Rana. He offers Rana a hefty amount and asks him to shut his mouth in front of Ranbir and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). Rana follows Akshay’s order and saves Akshay from getting exposed. Akshay heaves a sigh of relief.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) tells Prachi that he just wants her in his life. Ashok overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Later, when he passes by Akshay’s room, Ashok overhears Akshay (Abhishek Malik) telling Abhay that he is not married to Prachi, and there is no husband and wife relationship between them either. Ashok is stunned.

In the coming episode, Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she tampers with the brakes of Prachi’s car when she learns that Prachi is heading out with Khushi. Ranbir learns that Prachi and Khushi’s life are in danger. While Prachi struggles to stop her speeding car, Ranbir drives his car to save the two.

Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she fails the brakes of Prachi’s car when she learns that Prachi is heading out with Khushi. Watch the video below!

Will Ranbir save Prachi and Khushi?

