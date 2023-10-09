Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident, Ranbir comes to rescue

Ranbir witnesses his wife Prachi and daughter Khushi’s life being in danger after the accident and soon rushes them to the nearest hospital in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Oct,2023 11:32:21
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident, Ranbir comes to rescue 859767

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) tells Prachi that he just wants her in his life. Ashok overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Later, when he passes by Akshay’s room, Ashok overhears Akshay (Abhishek Malik) telling Abhay that he is not married to Prachi, and there is no husband and wife relationship between them either. Ashok is stunned.

Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she tampers with the brakes of Prachi’s car when she learns that Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is heading out with Khushi. Ranbir learns that Prachi and Khushi’s life are in danger. While Prachi struggles to stop her speeding car, Ranbir drives his car to save the two.

In the coming episode, Prachi fails to control her car and soon it bumps into a truck. Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident as per Mihika’s plan. Ranbir witnesses his wife Prachi and daughter Khushi’s life being in danger and soon rushes them to the nearest hospital.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2556 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she fails the brakes of Prachi’s car when she learns that Prachi is heading out with Khushi. Ranbir learns that Prachi and Khushi’s life are in danger. Watch the video below!

Will Prachi and Khushi survive?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi humiliates Shanaya, Luthra family stands against Nidhi 859753
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi humiliates Shanaya, Luthra family stands against Nidhi
Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti's Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing 859742
Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti’s Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger 859141
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ashok gets shocked to learn about Akshay-Prachi’s relationship truth 858890
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ashok gets shocked to learn about Akshay-Prachi’s relationship truth
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam on a mission to separate Rishi and Lakshmi 858868
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam on a mission to separate Rishi and Lakshmi
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer confesses his love to Palki 858850
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer confesses his love to Palki

Latest Stories

Looking For Laxman: Agastya Nanda Says No,Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan Is Stuck Looking For Rama’s Sibling 859761
Looking For Laxman: Agastya Nanda Says No,Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan Is Stuck Looking For Rama’s Sibling
I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse 859752
I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actor Niti Taylor Starts Countdown For Her Birthday; Parth Samthaan Gets Ready For A Special Occasion 859759
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actor Niti Taylor Starts Countdown For Her Birthday; Parth Samthaan Gets Ready For A Special Occasion
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi 859749
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859721
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’
Love In The Air On Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi's Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!! 859745
Love In The Air On Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!!
Read Latest News