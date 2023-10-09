Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident, Ranbir comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) tells Prachi that he just wants her in his life. Ashok overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Later, when he passes by Akshay’s room, Ashok overhears Akshay (Abhishek Malik) telling Abhay that he is not married to Prachi, and there is no husband and wife relationship between them either. Ashok is stunned.

Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she tampers with the brakes of Prachi’s car when she learns that Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is heading out with Khushi. Ranbir learns that Prachi and Khushi’s life are in danger. While Prachi struggles to stop her speeding car, Ranbir drives his car to save the two.

In the coming episode, Prachi fails to control her car and soon it bumps into a truck. Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident as per Mihika’s plan. Ranbir witnesses his wife Prachi and daughter Khushi’s life being in danger and soon rushes them to the nearest hospital.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2556 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Prachi and Khushi survive?