Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi

Akshay offers Rana a hefty amount and asks him to shut his mouth in front of Ranbir and Prachi. Rana follows Akshay’s order and saves Akshay from getting exposed in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Oct,2023 11:24:36
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Mihika scares Khushi by making different sounds. Khushi gets scared and shouts for help. Prachi senses something fishy and runs to be beside Khushi. However, Khushi’s room’s door is locked and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) asks her to open it. Soon, Mihika comes from behind with a knife towards Prachi but Akshay stops her. Akshay stops Abhay from telling Ranbir about Mihika’s actions.

Pallavi states that she will be taking Khushi home. Khushi agrees to go with Pallavi and Daljeet, which irks Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Vishakha. Ranbir asks Prachi if she wants him to go. Prachi reveals that she wants him to stay in the house along with Khushi. Mihika notices how Prachi’s approval matters to Ranbir and he gets irked. She comes to speak to Prachi about the same. Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). Prachi is shocked by Mihika’s threats.

In the coming episode, Rana calls Ranbir and informs him that he wants to reveal the kidnapper’s name. Ranbir and Prachi rush to the police station to find the truth. However, Akshay learns about their plan and goes to meet Rana. He offers Rana a hefty amount and asks him to shut his mouth in front of Ranbir and Prachi. Rana follows Akshay’s order and saves Akshay from getting exposed. Akshay heaves a sigh of relief.

Rana calls Ranbir and informs him that he wants to reveal the kidnapper’s name. Ranbir and Prachi rush to police station to find the truth. However, Akshay learns about their plan and goes to meet Rana. Watch the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

