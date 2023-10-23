Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir promises to marry Prachi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, when Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. However, Mihika reaches the spot and saves Ranbir. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more. Ashok overhears the conversation and gets shocked. Ashok slaps Akshay for his evil plan.

Mihika storms into the Tandon house and confronts Prachi. She tells her that she will be forever bereft of Ranbir in her life. Soon, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) replies to Mihika by telling her that she won’t let her marry Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) now. However, Mihika takes up a challenge and tells Prachi that within 24 hours she will marry Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Khushi have a cute conversation wherein Ranbir tells Khushi that he will take her to the real wedding and show it. Khushi says that she wants to see her Mamma aka Prachi’s marriage and asks him to marry her. Ranbir says it is a good idea and he promises to marry Prachi. Mihika overhears him and gets angry.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2564 23rd October 2023 Written Episode Update

