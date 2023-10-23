Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir promises to marry Prachi

Khushi says that she wants to see her Mamma aka Prachi’s marriage and asks him to marry her. Ranbir says it is a good idea and he promises to marry Prachi. Mihika overhears him and gets angry. in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Oct,2023 16:11:37
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, when Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. However, Mihika reaches the spot and saves Ranbir. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more. Ashok overhears the conversation and gets shocked. Ashok slaps Akshay for his evil plan.

Mihika storms into the Tandon house and confronts Prachi. She tells her that she will be forever bereft of Ranbir in her life. Soon, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) replies to Mihika by telling her that she won’t let her marry Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) now. However, Mihika takes up a challenge and tells Prachi that within 24 hours she will marry Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Khushi have a cute conversation wherein Ranbir tells Khushi that he will take her to the real wedding and show it. Khushi says that she wants to see her Mamma aka Prachi’s marriage and asks him to marry her. Ranbir says it is a good idea and he promises to marry Prachi. Mihika overhears him and gets angry.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

