Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan, Nidhi, Srishti, and Sameer reach the farmhouse but fail to find Anjali and the baby. Soon, Nidhi gets Anjali’s letter which states that she has left the farmhouse. In the letter, Anjali asks Karan to come alone to meet him or else she would throw his baby from the cliff.

Rakhi and Kareena go to Preeta’s room to get her health update. However, they fail to find Preeta in the room. Soon, Rakhi informs Karan about Preeta being missing from the hospital. However, Karan gives a piece of shocking news to her and informs her that Preeta has been kidnapped by Anjali. Karan promises to safely bring back Preeta and his baby.

Now, in the coming episode, Karan heads to meet Anjali and save his wife and baby. However, while going towards the location, a few goons kidnap Karan. The latter gets shocked and asks about them. Soon, they reveal about taking him to meet his wife and son. They cover Karan’s face and take him on Anjali’s orders.

What will happen next? Will Karan manage to save Preeta and his baby?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!