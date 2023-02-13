Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Preeta and Rishabh try to open the trunk in which Kritika is locked. However, Prithvi asks them to stop. Preeta recognizes Prithvi’s voice and tells the family about the same. Soon, she lifts Prithvi’s veil and reveals his face. Luthra family gets shocked to see Prithvi at the mandap and calls the police. However, Prithvi points a gun at Kavya and asks Preeta to marry him to save her daughter’s life. However, it turns out to be Prithvi’s dream.

Later, Prithvi purposely pushes a bowl that falls on Preeta’s dress and it gets ruined. Priyanka advises Preeta to clean it and takes her along to the bathroom. Anjali dresses up as a bride and comes in front of Preeta. She reveals that she would marry Arjun. Preeta runs to tell everyone but Priyanka makes her unconscious. Anjali goes to the mandap to marry Arjun.

Now, in the coming episode, Sherlyn learns that Prithvi is marrying Preeta and comes to Luthra house. Sherlyn bumps into Arjun as they both get locked in the same room. Sherlyn asks Arjun to stop Prithvi’s marriage with Preeta. Soon, Sherlyn and Arjun join hands against Prithvi and decides to stop the marriage.

Will they succeed in their plan?

