Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Prithvi, Shambhu and his recruits attack the Luthras to stop Arjun and Preeta’s wedding and complete their plan. However, the Luthras start retaliating, which gives Anjali a chance to shoot Preeta. Prithvi snatches the gun from Anjali and points it at Rakhi.

Prithvi shoots her out of spite, but Arjun gets in the way to protect Rakhi. Everyone is shocked to see Arjun getting shot. Shambhu’s recruits run away when he and Prithvi are shocked to see Arjun’s state. The Luthras start chasing them out of anger, but they manage to escape. Meanwhile, Preeta treats Arjun’s wounds and he tries to profess his love to her in a semi-conscious state.

Now, in the coming episode, Arjun gains consciousness after his treatment. Rakhi comes to meet Arjun and gets emotional. Rakhi asks him to make a promise that he won’t leave them and go. Preeta gets worried for Rakhi and comes to calm her down. Soon, Arjun hugs Rakhi and holds Preeta’s hand, and promises to be with them always.

Will Arjun and Preeta marry?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!