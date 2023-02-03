Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Prithvi gives Shambhu the idea of getting one crore rupees from Luthra house. Prithvi decides to rob money and give it to Shambhu. Prithvi and Shambhu join hands and reach Luthra mansion. They stop Preeta and Arjun’s wedding and demand money.

Rishabh tries to distract the goons by informing them about an alarm. However, Prithvi manages to understand his trick and manages to stop him. Soon, Prithvi engages in a fight with Sameer and to save him, Arjun starts beating Prithvi. Rishabh and Sameer join Arjun and beat the goons.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishabh, Sameer, and Arjun escape from the hall area to save their family members. Soon, the goons run behind Preeta and point guns at her. However, she tries to fool them and runs away. Arjun sees Preeta coming towards him but also witnesses a goon attacking her from behind. Soon, Arjun rescues Preeta and saves her from the goon’s attack.

Will Arjun manage to save the family?

