Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, a few goons sent by Anjali kidnap Karan. Soon, Karan and Preeta see each other and get emotional. They ask Anjali to surrender. However, she forces Karan to marry her. They plan a smart move and police arrive at the location. Police arrest Anjali and Karan-Preeta happily returns home.

Later, Karan and Preeta enjoy a happy family moment as the Luthra members organize a naming ceremony for their kids. Preeta suggests two names to Kritika and asks her to name her son. Soon, Kritika announces the names of the two boys to be Rudraksh and Shaurya.

Now, in the coming episode, Anjali returns from jail and decides to seek revenge on Preeta and Karan. Soon, injured Nidhi comes to Luthra house and informs Rakhi about Anjali’s arrival. While they try to contact Karan and Preeta about Anjali’s arrival. Srishti gets the shocking news of Karan and Preeta’s accident.

What will happen next?

