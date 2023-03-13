Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan gives a piece of shocking news to Rakhi and informs her that Preeta has been kidnapped by Anjali. Karan promises to safely bring back Preeta and his baby.

A few goons sent by Anjali kidnap Karan. Soon, Karan and Preeta see each other and get emotional. They ask Anjali to surrender. However, she forces Karan to marry her. They plan a smart move and police arrive at the location. Police arrest Anjali and Karan-Preeta happily return home.

Now, in the coming episode, Karan and Preeta enjoy a happy family moment as the Luthra members organize a naming ceremony for their kids. Preeta suggests two names to Kritika and asks her to name her son. Soon, Kritika announces the names of the two boys to be Rudraksh and Shaurya.

What will happen next?

