Kundali Bhagya: Karan brings Preeta to Luthra mansion

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer fights with the goons and the police and takes Srishti to the hospital. As doctors operate on her, Rajveer gets worried for Srishti. Nidhi’s goon comes to the hospital and witnesses Srishti. Soon, the goon informs Nidhi about Srishti being alive and operated on in the hospital. Nidhi comes to the hospital to kill Srishti (Anjum Fakih). She comes inside her room and tries to strangulate her. Srishti struggles to save herself.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) who is on a mission to search Srishti, tries to look out for a rick. However, the goons witness her standing alone and decide to kidnap her. Soon, they manage to succeed in their plan and finally kidnap her. They bring her to the edge of the cliff and she screams for help. Karan, who is at the cliff, witnesses Preeta in trouble and runs to help her. However, the goons throw Preeta off the cliff. Karan runs towards her and manages to push her up and save her from falling.

In the coming episode, Preeta falls unconscious after Karan (Shakti Anand) saves her from falling off the cliff. Soon, he decides to take Preeta to Luthra mansion. The family decorates the house as Karan had promised to bring Preeta. Much to their shock, Karan enters Luthra mansion along with unconscious Preeta in his arms.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1685 1st November 2023 Written Episode Update

