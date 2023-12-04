Kundali Bhagya: Nidhi locks Preeta in a room, Karan comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot Shaurya hatches a ploy against Rajveer as he has feelings for Palki. Shaurya arranges drugs to prove that Rajveer is a peddler. Shaurya daydreams about getting Rajveer arrested during his ‘roka’ with Palki. Shaurya and Sandy collect drugs from a dealer.

Meanwhile, Rajveer decides to tell Palki his reality and goes to her house late at night. Rajveer makes a ring for Palki and puts it on her finger before telling her about his reality. Suddenly, Daljeet arrives there and Rajveer fails to reveal his reality. Finally, Rajveer and Palki’s roka gets fixed.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki dance at their roka ceremony. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to get a bangle which Srishti saved for her daughter in law Palki. However, Karan also lands in the same room but fails to see her. Nidhi witnesses them in the room and manages to bring Karan out of the room. Soon, Nidhi takes advantage of the situation and locks Preeta in the room to prevent Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) meeting. Preeta shouts for help, Karan hears her voice and comes to her rescue.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1708 3 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya arranges drugs to prove that Rajveer is a peddler. Shaurya daydreams about getting Rajveer arrested during his ‘roka’ with Palki. Shaurya and Sandy collect drugs from a dealer