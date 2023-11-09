Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Karan hide from goons

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta comes to the hospital and learns that Srishti slipped into a coma. Preeta breaks down and blames herself as she is the kidnapper’s target. Preeta finds Nidhi’s bracelet in Srishti’s hand. She understands that Nidhi tried to kill Srishti. Soon, Preeta lands at Luthra house and confronts Nidhi. She shows the bracelet and reveals to her about her evil act. Preeta slaps Nidhi for attempting to kill Srishti and promises to punish her.

Nidhi outsmarts Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and brings the same bracelet and shows her. She reveals that her bracelet is with her and on the day her sister Srishti got kidnapped she was partying and also shows party photos. Preeta gets shocked and decides to leave. However, she witnesses a few goons entering the Luthra house and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Preeta runs after seeing the goons. However, Kritika witnesses her and follows her. Soon, she encounters the goons and get worried. Meanwhile, Preeta bumps into Karan and the two hide behind the curtains. Preeta asks Karan to remain silent as the goons are in Luthra house and standing outside their room.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1690 8 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta reveals that her bracelet is with her and on the day her sister Srishti got kidnapped she was partying and also shows party photos. Preeta gets shocked and decides to leave. However, she witnesses a few goons entering the Luthra house and gets worried