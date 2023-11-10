Kundali Bhagya: Preeta comes to Kritika’s rescue

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi outsmarts Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and brings the same bracelet and shows her. She reveals that her bracelet is with her and on the day her sister Srishti got kidnapped she was partying and also shows party photos. Preeta gets shocked and decides to leave. However, she witnesses a few goons entering the Luthra house and gets worried.

Preeta runs after seeing the goons. However, Kritika witnesses her and follows her. Soon, she encounters the goons and get worried. Meanwhile, Preeta bumps into Karan and the two hide behind the curtains. Preeta asks Karan to remain silent as the goons are in Luthra house and standing outside their room.

In the coming episode, Preeta leaves the room after the goons go. However, she witnesses the goons threatening Kritika and soon goes to save her. Kritika gets shocked to see Preeta in front of her. Later, Shaurya and Shanaya have an argument wherein Shaurya tells her that they can never be a couple and breaks her heart.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1691 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

