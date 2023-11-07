Kundali Bhagya: Preeta gets important evidence against Nidhi   

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi lands at the same hospital where Srishti (Anjum Fakih) is admitted. Soon, Nidhi warns her that she will kill her first and then her sister Preeta. While Srishti is unconscious, she burns her room and leaves the hospital. Srishti survives but slips into coma.

Luthra family decorates the house to give Preeta (Shraddha Arya) a big surprise. However, unconscious Preeta wakes up and tries to find a phone. She manages to get the phone and learns about Srishti’s health from Rajveer. Preeta leaves the Luthra house without informing anyone. She comes to the hospital and learns that Srishti slipped into a coma. Preeta breaks down and blames herself as she is the kidnapper’s target.

In the coming episode, Preeta finds Nidhi’s bracelet in Srishti’s hand. She understands that Nidhi tried to kill Srishti. Soon, Preeta lands at Luthra house and confronts Nidhi. She shows the bracelet and reveals to her about her evil act. Preeta slaps Nidhi for attempting to kill Srishti and promises to punish her.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1689 7 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta lands at Luthra house and confronts Nidhi. She shows the bracelet and reveals to her about her evil act. Preeta slaps Nidhi for attempting to kill Srishti and promises to punish her.