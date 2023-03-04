Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan and Preeta sit to have a conversation wherein Karan tells Preeta that Natasha and her boyfriend killed him and pushed him inside the river. Preeta gets shocked to learn the truth. Further, Karan mentions that Natasha and Roxy are in Manali. He plans to punish them for the crime that they had committed.

Karan and Preeta return to their room to spend quality time. However, they soon hear the fire alarm and decide to check. However, Roxy and Natasha come face to face with Karan and Preeta. Karan understands that the fake fire alarm was Natasha’s plan. Soon, Roxy points a gun at Karan which shocks Preeta.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishabh and Srishti manage to call the police and get Roxy and Natasha arrested. Preeta, and Karan return home. Soon, Preeta experiences immense pain in her abdomen which shocks the family. Soon, the Luthra family takes Preeta to the hospital. Doctors check Preeta and reveal about her pregnancy. Karan and Luthra family get happy after hearing the happy news.

What will happen next?

