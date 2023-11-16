Kundali Bhagya: Preeta nurses Shaurya’s wounds

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, goons come down in the hall and threatens everyone. However, Preeta gains consciousness and tries to help all. One of the goon holds her on gun point but she manages to free herself. Soon, another goon takes Shaurya on gun point and as he is about to kill Shaurya, Preeta comes to his rescue and hits the goon with a vase.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) tries to help other family members. However, one of the goons attack her and she falls unconscious. Soon, Rajveer and Shaurya get angry and fights with goons. Meanwhile, Kavya takes unconscious Preeta in a room. The goons call other members and yet again hold the Luthra family captive.

In the coming episode, Preeta gains consciousness and witness the family being trapped again. She tries to find ways to help them. Meanwhile, she witnesses injured Shaurya (Baseer Ali) in a room. Preeta rushes to help and nurses his wound. Preeta decides to go out and help other family members. However, Shaurya stops Preeta and worries about her safety.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1694 15 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta tries to help other family members. However, one of the goons attack her and she falls unconscious. Soon, Rajveer and Shaurya get angry and fights with goons.