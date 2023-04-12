Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Rishabh learns about Shaurya’s arrest and sets out to help him. Nidhi tells the family that Karan refused to bail Shaurya out. At Rakhi’s insistence, Karan agrees to visit Rajveer’s house to request him to withdraw the complaint against Shaurya.

Rajveer and Palki check the kitchen’s tap as it gets blocked. The former takes a wrench from Palki and tries to fix the tap. However, he fails to repair it and breaks the tap. Palki and Rajveer try to hold the tap and stop the water. However, they both get drenched. Rajveer gets mesmerized by Palki’s beauty, and the two have a romantic eye lock moment.

In the coming episode, Karan and Rishabh reach Rajveer’s house. They enter his home and look out for Rajveer. The latter comes to meet Karan. Soon, Karan introduces himself as Shaurya Luthra’s father, Karan Luthra, which shocks Rajveer. Karan asks him to reveal the amount he wants in return for withdrawing the complaint against Shaurya. Rajveer gets surprised by Karan’s behaviour.

Will Rajveer take back the complaint?

