Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Nilesh introduces Shambhu, a hitman, to Nidhi as they plan to kill Preeta. On the other hand, Rajveer comes to Luthra house and joins the Luthras in dance practice for Kavya’s ‘sangeet’. However, Shaurya witnesses Rajveer and taunts him. The family handles the situation and they gear up for the dance rehearsals.

Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Preeta go to the temple. While they leave and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) witnesses them coming out. She calls the henchman and informs him to kill the lady in red saree (Preeta). The henchman drives his car toward her and hits Preeta. The latter falls down unconscious and Srishti gets shocked to see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) injured. Srishti rushes him to the hospital.

In the coming episode, Nidhi comes to the hospital to see if her plan of killing Preeta is successful. However, Nidhi gets angry seeing Preeta alive. She comes to her room and thinks of a new way of killing Preeta. However, the latter wakes up and holds Nidhi’s hand. The latter gets shocked but makes her unconscious with an injection. Soon, she gets the idea of killing Preeta by injecting poison into her body.

What will happen next? Will Srishti learn about Nidhi’s plan against Preeta?

