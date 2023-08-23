ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison

Nidhi makes her unconscious with an injection. Soon, she gets the idea of killing Preeta by injecting poison into her body in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Aug,2023 11:56:20
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison 844910

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Nilesh introduces Shambhu, a hitman, to Nidhi as they plan to kill Preeta. On the other hand, Rajveer comes to Luthra house and joins the Luthras in dance practice for Kavya’s ‘sangeet’. However, Shaurya witnesses Rajveer and taunts him. The family handles the situation and they gear up for the dance rehearsals.

Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Preeta go to the temple. While they leave and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) witnesses them coming out. She calls the henchman and informs him to kill the lady in red saree (Preeta). The henchman drives his car toward her and hits Preeta. The latter falls down unconscious and Srishti gets shocked to see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) injured. Srishti rushes him to the hospital.

In the coming episode, Nidhi comes to the hospital to see if her plan of killing Preeta is successful. However, Nidhi gets angry seeing Preeta alive. She comes to her room and thinks of a new way of killing Preeta. However, the latter wakes up and holds Nidhi’s hand. The latter gets shocked but makes her unconscious with an injection. Soon, she gets the idea of killing Preeta by injecting poison into her body.

What will happen next? Will Srishti learn about Nidhi’s plan against Preeta?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house 844802
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Mohan 844781
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Mohan
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (14-19 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house 844502
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha? 844478
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha?
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir 844471
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir
Latest Stories
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics 844892
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik Puts up a pretentious play 844908
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik puts up a pretentious play
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja 844900
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days 844898
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right 844885
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan's feet for his mother’s sake 844888
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan’s feet for his mother’s sake
Read Latest News