Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Dadi’s health to deteriorate, Preeta comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer and Palki dance at their roka ceremony. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to get a bangle which Srishti saved for her daughter in law Palki. However, Karan also lands in the same room but fails to see her. Nidhi witnesses them in the room and manages to bring Karan out of the room. Soon, Nidhi takes advantage of the situation and locks Preeta in the room to prevent Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) meeting. Preeta shouts for help, Karan hears her voice and comes to her rescue.

Karan witnesses Preeta being locked in the room and tries to open it but fails to do so. He tries another way to get Preeta out of the room as she continues to shout for help. Karan understands that Preeta is in the room and is excited to meet her. As soon as Karan manages to open the window, Mohit opens the door and drags Preeta out of the room. Meanwhile, a man hugs Karan so that he doesn’t have a faceoff with Preeta. Unfortunately, Karan and Preeta fail to meet each other due to Mohit’s plan.

In the coming episode, Preeta learns that while she was locked in the room, Rajveer’s roka happened and it was done by Karan Luthra. Preeta gets angry and reveals why they didn’t wait for her and she was absent during such an important event. Soon, Rajveer calls Preeta and informs about Dadi’s deteriorating health. Preeta informs Rajveer a special kadha recipe which will help in recovery.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1710 5 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Karan understands that Preeta is in the room and is excited to meet her. As soon as Karan manages to open the window, Mohit opens the door and drags Preeta out of the room.