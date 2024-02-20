Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Drunk Rajveer shares his ordeal in front of Palki

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan is at the hospital wherein he is waiting for the DNA results. He overhears Srishti being admitted and confronts Preeta about the same. On the other hand, the doctor comes with the result and takes Karan along. Soon, he hands over the report to Karan and the latter sees it. He gets surprised to see that the DNA have matched and Karan learns that Rajveer is his son Rudra.

Karan gets emotional and hugs Preeta. He drops Preeta at home and goes to the party to confront Rajveer. In front of the guests, Karan confronts Rajveer asking why he had hidden the truth. Meanwhile, Shaurya gets angry as Karan calls Rajveer his son. Soon, Shaurya refuses to accept Rajveer as his brother.

In the coming episode, Rajveer leaves the party and while returning home he gets drunk. Rajveer feels emotional while dealing with all the emotions. Soon, Rajveer bumps into Palki and soon he breaks down. He reveals about his ordeal to Palki, who tries to handle him. Palki takes him home while he is all drunk and unable to stand.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1784 19 February 2024 Written Episode Update

