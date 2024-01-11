Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and his parents to get arrested

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer fears the big truth about him being Karan and Preeta’s son getting revealed after Preeta recovers hence he decides to execute his new plan. Along with Mohit, Rajveer disguises as doctor and kidnaps unconscious Preeta from the hospital. He takes her home as he doesn’t want Karan (Shakti Anand) or the family to have a confrontation with Preeta.

Later, Karan organizes a press conference at his house to prove Shaurya’s innocence in front of the media. However, at the conference, Nidhi bribes the inspector Surya, who had arrested Shaurya. Though, he says anything to her but soon in front of the entire guest he reveals that Nidhi tried to give him bribe. Karan and the Luthra family get shocked by the inspector’s allegations.

In the coming episode, Rakhi comes to Nidhi’s rescue and reveals that she was the one who asked Nidhi to give bribe and she is the actual culprit. The inspector orders his team to arrest Rakhi. However, Karan and Mahesh intervene. They soon have a scuffle with the police team and Surya gets angry. He then orders to arrest all three of them – Karan and his parents.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1745 10 January 2024 Written Episode Update

