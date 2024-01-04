Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Luthra family fight with goons

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand) in search of Rajveer and Palki reach the goons’ den. However, they fail to find the two and try to leave. Soon, a few goons enter and kidnap them. Karan and Preeta end up having a banter over the same. Later, the Luthra family comes with money to save Karan, Rajveer and Palki.

Rajveer and Palki land up at a house wherein a puja is happening. They decide to hide in the house, until the goons are standing outside the house. A lady questions Rajveer and Palki about being stressed. Soon, they reveal that two goons named Vicky and Raman are behind them. The lady asks them to rest in a room. However, Palki gets shocked to learn that they have landed in Vicky’s house as she witnesses Vicky and his wife’s photo frame.

In the coming episode, Luthra family asks the goons to reveal about Palki and Rajveer. However, they refuse to give any information. Meanwhile, they witness Karan unconscious on the ground and wakes him up. He gets up and questions about Preeta which shocks the family. Soon, the goons attack Luthras, however, they counter attack them and end up defeating the goons.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1738 3 January 2024 Written Episode Update

A lady questions Rajveer and Palki about being stressed. Soon, they reveal that two goons named Vicky and Raman are behind them. The lady asks them to rest in a room. However, Palki gets shocked to learn that they have landed in Vicky’s house.