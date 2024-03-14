Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta come close, Nidhi gets jealous

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan dreams of his marriage with Preeta and the family celebrating their reunion. Rajveer asks Preeta to not stay at Luthra house, however, Preeta refuses to do so and asks Rajveer to go home. Karan takes Preeta to guest room and takes special care of her. Preeta feels at home in Luthra house and reveals to Karan that she feels connected to this house.

Rajveer tries to sleep but he continuously remembers about Shaurya’s insult and Karan’s cheating. He along with Mohit go to Luthra house at night to bring Preeta home. However, when they try to convince Preeta, Dadi experiences immense pain in her leg. Preeta treats her and it which makes her happy. Later, Preeta asks Rajveer to leave and refuses to come home with him.

In the coming episode, Karan is happy that Preeta is back in the house. However, the family is not ready to accept her. Karan tries to finalize his suit. He witnesses Preeta passing by his room and calls her inside. He asks Preeta to pick a suit and select for him. Initially Preeta refuses to do but later helps him out. Nidhi witnesses them together and gets jealous. She goes to the kitchen and breaks down.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1805 13 March 2024 Written Episode Update

