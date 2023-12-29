Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta join hands to save Rajveer and Palki from kidnappers 

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the goons take Rajveer to the hospital in the car while Palki takes care of him in the back seat. Soon, Rajveer gets consciousness and he takes advantage of the situation and snatches the gun from the goon’s hand. He points gun on the goon’s hand and asks the goon to open the door. However, the goon opens the door but snatches the gun. Rajveer orders Palki to open the gate and run and the two make a safe escape.

Preeta comes to meet Shaurya and asks him to not worry. While she goes to bring water for her, Karan enters Shaurya’s cell. He questions Shaurya and asks him to reveal that whether he bought drugs. Shaurya gets angry with Karan’s behaviour and confesses his crime. Karan disinherit him from the Luthra family. Preeta overhears Karan’s conversation and gets angry at him. Karan gets shocked to see Preeta who is standing in support of Shaurya.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Karan continue their fight in front of Shaurya. Soon, an inspector comes and informs them about Palki and Rajveer’s kidnapping. Karan and Preeta get shocked and rush to find them. Karan, Preeta along with Mohit and Shanaya decide to look out for Rajveer and Palki. On the other hand, Palki and Rajveer again get kidnapped by Raman’s gang and they try to find ways to escape.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1733 28 December 2023 Written Episode Update

