Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta’s romantic dance at Shaurya’s roka ceremony

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya and Shanaya get ready for their engagement ceremony post Palki and Rajveer. However, as Palki helps Shanaya in getting ready, Shaurya witnesses them. Instead of looking at Shanaya, Shaurya continuously stares at Palki. Nidhi witnesses Shaurya’s behaviour and understands that he is head over heels in love with Palki.

Shaurya comes for his engagements with Shanaya. However, Shaurya holds Palki’s hand which shocks her. Soon, Shaurya confesses his love for Palki and reveals that he will only marry Palki. Rajveer, Karan and the entire family get shocked by Shaurya’s confession. Soon, it is revealed that it is Shaurya’s dream.

In the coming episode, Karan and Nidhi give a special performance at Shaurya and Shanaya’s roka ceremony. Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to go to Luthra house for the roka. However, during the performance, Karan misses Preeta and imagines dancing with her. He dreams about his romantic moments with Preeta while dancing.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1715 10 December 2023 Written Episode Update

