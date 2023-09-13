Television | Spoilers

Karan feels Preeta’s presence around. Though Karan and Preeta fail to come face to face, he goes to Rishabh and convinces him that Preeta is alive and Karan decides to meet her in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) leaves alone to go to Luthra mansion. Preeta enters her house but fails to remember anything. Preeta tries to look out for Nidhi. Preeta roams around the Luthra mansion and witnesses Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja). She follows her to confront her about the accident.

On the other hand, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) fails to find Preeta at home and believes that Preeta has gone to Luthra house. Soon, Srishti comes to Luthra house and enters it from the backyard. Srishti witnesses Preeta and grabs her hand and drags her out of the house. Srishti manages to stop Preeta and Luthra family’s face-off.

In the coming episode, when Karan is taking a bath, he asks for a towel and Preeta, who passes by his room hands him over. Karan vividly remembers the incident and feels Preeta’s presence around. Though Karan and Preeta fail to come face to face, he goes to Rishabh and convinces him that Preeta is alive and Karan decides to meet her. Karan’s excitement knows no bounds.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1649 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Preeta confront Srishti for stopping her from meeting Luthra family?

