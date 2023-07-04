ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company

Karan informs Rishabh about his decision to hire Rajveer for an important role in their business. Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 11:28:41
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Rajveer discloses the motive behind his arrival in Mumbai to Mohit. He confesses that his sole purpose is to seek revenge on Karan and the Luthra family. Rajveer explains that he holds them responsible for the unjust treatment his mother, Preeta, endured when she was thrown out of the house and subjected to immense trouble. Meanwhile, the Luthras welcome Kavya home. Rakhi tells everyone about Kavya’s would-be husband, Varun.

Rishabh and Karan talk about Kavya’s return. While talking, Rishabh mentions that with Kavya’s return to the house, it seems that Preeta has come home. While Karan feels happy, Nidhi overhears their conversation and feels jealous. On the other hand, Mohit, who knows about Rajveer’s mission, fully supports him. And tells Rajveer that he should regain his mother’s respect with whatever means he can.

In the coming episode, Rajveer prepares for his new job. Preeta, happy for him, showers him with blessings and good wishes before he sets off. Rajveer’s dedication and skills have impressed everyone, including Karan, who informs Rishabh about his decision to hire Rajveer for an important role in their business. Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer. Rishabh, pleased with Karan’s choice, expresses his happiness.

Will Rajveer bring new changes to Luthra’s business?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News