Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets jailed, Kavya lashes out Shaurya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Palki witnesses Rajveer upset and decides to speak to him. However, Rajveer talks rudely to Palki. The latter tries to explain Rajveer to not take stress and share everything with her. However, Rajveer refuses to do so and also asks Palki to stay away from his matters. Palki gets upset and angry and leaves the house.

Shaurya doubts Karan and feels he is behind Nidhi’s actions. He tries to confront his father but fails to get any answers. Soon, the media lands outside the hospital and questions Shaurya about Nidhi’s suicide attempt. Frustrated Shaurya gives controversial statements about Karan. Preeta witnesses the drama and asks the media to leave. Later, she scolds Shaurya for his behaviour and tries to make him understand the situation.

In the coming episode, Shaurya’s statements against Karan puts the latter in problem. Shaurya blames Karan behind Nidhi’s suicide attempt. Hence, Karan gets jailed in abetment of suicide case. Kavya and other family members witness the drama on TV and gets angry at Shaurya. Kavya lashes out at Shaurya for putting their father in trouble and getting him jailed.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1812 21 March 2024 Written Episode Update

