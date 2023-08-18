ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta

Karan calls Nilesh home and hires him to find Preeta. He reveals to Nilesh that he wants Preeta to do Kavya’s kanyadaan hence want to find her as soon as possible in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 15:24:55
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta 843811

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Preeta and Srishti go to the temple. However, Nidhi plans to end Preeta’s life. Hence, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) plans Preeta’s accident. While Preeta and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) come outside the temple, and Preeta tries to cross the road. Nidhi’s henchmen do rash driving to kill Preeta. However, Srishti witnesses a truck coming towards Preeta, pushing her way and saving her life.

Srishti nurses Preeta’s wound at home and tells her that someone is desperately hurting her. However, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) refuses to believe her. Later while Preeta is resting, Gurpreet comes to meet her. Preeta has a heartfelt conversation with Gurpreet and mentions that she is missing someone badly. She feels that she has a strong connection with the Luthra family from past.

In the coming episode, Nilesh sees Nidhi’s attempt to kill Preeta and visits Nidhi to offer her his help. After a conversation with him, Nidhi agrees to pay Nilesh the money to kill Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan (Shakti Anand) calls Nilesh home and hires him to find Preeta. He reveals to Nilesh that he wants Preeta to do Kavya’s kanyadaan hence want to find her as soon as possible.

What will happen next? Will Nilesh kill Preeta?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

