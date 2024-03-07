Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan reveals Preeta’s memory loss to Luthra family

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan plans to bring Preeta home by hiring her as a physiotherapist for his grandmother. On the other hand, Palki questions Rajveer about his weird behaviour. Rajveer reveals that he wishes to seek revenge from Karan. However, this angers Palki and she questions the reason behind the same. Rajveer reveals to Palki that Karan had betrayed his mother Preeta in past and hence he plans to seek revenge for the same.

Karan goes to the hospital and asks the doctor to send a physiotherapist for his Dadi. The doctor asks Karan to be tension free and soon goes to inform Preeta that she has to visit a place for a patient treatment. Preeta takes the address and returns home. Gurpreet informs her that the address belongs to Luthra house. Preeta gets happy as she remembers that there is Mahashivratri celebration at their place. Preeta gets ready and goes to Luthra house.

In the coming episode, Rakhi, Kareena, Nidhi and Dadi get angry after Preeta’s entry and go to their room. Karan follows them and tries to speak to them. Soon, Karan reveals to the entire family that Preeta has lost her memory and she doesn’t remember her past. Hence, he has got her into the house for Dadi’s treatment. Rakhi, Kareena, Dadi and Nidhi get shocked to know the truth.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1799 6 March 2024 Written Episode Update

