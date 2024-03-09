Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan turns against his mother Rakhi for Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta gets happy as she remembers that there is Mahashivratri celebration at their place. Preeta gets ready and goes to Luthra house. Rakhi, Kareena, Nidhi and Dadi get angry after Preeta’s entry and go to their room. Karan follows them and tries to speak to them. Soon, Karan reveals to the entire family that Preeta has lost her memory and she doesn’t remember her past. Hence, he has got her into the house for Dadi’s treatment.

Rakhi, Kareena, Dadi and Nidhi get shocked to know the truth. Shaurya is angry with Rajveer as he feels that the latter has purposely lost the big project to seek revenge. He shares the same with Karan but he refuses to believe Shaurya. Later, Shaurya goes and confront Rajveer. Soon, they get into a fight wherein Shaurya calls Rajveer naukar and his maasi Preeta ‘naukrani’. Rajveer gets angry and beats Shaurya.

In the coming episode, Rakhi refuses to accept Preeta as she fears that her family will be in trouble like always and specially her son will have to face major plights. Rakhi mentions to Karan that she and the family has no connection with Preeta. However, Karan goes against her mother and mentions that Preeta will come to the house and stay with them.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1801 8 March 2024 Written Episode Update

