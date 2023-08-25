ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's arrival foils Nilesh's attempt to kill preeta

In Kundali Bhagya, Nilesh comes to Preeta’s room to inject poison into her body as part of Nidhi’s plan to kill her. However, before Nilesh can inject, Karan happens to foil his plan to kill Preeta. 

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 13:15:16
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's arrival foils Nilesh's attempt to kill preeta 845598

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday enter the show to promote their movie Dream Girl 2. Ayushmann and Ananya during their visit to Luthra house give Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) love advice. The two listen to their advice and agree to follow it.

Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Karan (Shakti Anand) find themselves unexpectedly reunited at the hospital. Astonishingly, Karan discloses his true identity as Karan Luthra, but shocks Srishti by revealing that he underwent facial surgery which altered his appearance. An intense confrontation follows as Karan presses Srishti for information about Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, Srishti adamantly rejects the idea that he could be Karan and denies any knowledge of him.

In the coming episode, Nilesh comes to Preeta’s room to inject poison into her body as part of Nidhi’s plan to kill her. However, before Nilesh can inject, Karan sees him via the small glass on the door. Soon, he tries to enter the room but Nilesh hides Preeta’s face and stops him from meeting Preeta. Nilesh lies to Karan and reveals that it is his sister who is unwell. Karan feels sad and asks him to stay strong.

What will happen next? Will Karan meet Preeta?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya 845567
Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home 845570
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki 845525
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay's family extends apology 845523
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay’s family extends apology
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation 845355
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua 845319
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua
Latest Stories
Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories! 845630
Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories!
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini gets suspicious of Aradhana 845616
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini’s suspicion grows towards Aradhana
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi 845603
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi 845572
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa 845586
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat 845576
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat
Read Latest News