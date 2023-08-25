Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's arrival foils Nilesh's attempt to kill preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday enter the show to promote their movie Dream Girl 2. Ayushmann and Ananya during their visit to Luthra house give Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) love advice. The two listen to their advice and agree to follow it.

Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Karan (Shakti Anand) find themselves unexpectedly reunited at the hospital. Astonishingly, Karan discloses his true identity as Karan Luthra, but shocks Srishti by revealing that he underwent facial surgery which altered his appearance. An intense confrontation follows as Karan presses Srishti for information about Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, Srishti adamantly rejects the idea that he could be Karan and denies any knowledge of him.

In the coming episode, Nilesh comes to Preeta’s room to inject poison into her body as part of Nidhi’s plan to kill her. However, before Nilesh can inject, Karan sees him via the small glass on the door. Soon, he tries to enter the room but Nilesh hides Preeta’s face and stops him from meeting Preeta. Nilesh lies to Karan and reveals that it is his sister who is unwell. Karan feels sad and asks him to stay strong.

What will happen next? Will Karan meet Preeta?

