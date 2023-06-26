Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's proclamation of Preeta's existence shocks Luthra family

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Raja reveals that he was hired by one of the family members to kill a person. Nidhi, who has hired him, gets shocked by his revelation. As soon as he decides to reveal the name, Raja falls unconscious.

Nidhi decides to distract all from the contract killer; hence she asks the police to arrest Rajveer. However, Rakhi steps in to save Rajveer from getting arrested. Rakhi reveals how Rajveer’s maasi saved Shaurya from jail; hence they should also protect Rajveer. With this, Rakhi manages to prevent Rajveer from being taken into custody, leaving everyone surprised and curious about her motive.

In the coming episode, Rajveer saves Preeta and Karan from the fire accident. He takes Preeta along home. Meanwhile, the Luthra family takes care of Karan. While Karan recovers, he remembers Preeta and shouts her name. Karan goes to search for her in the entire house. The family gets shocked and tries to calm Karan. However, he assures Rishabh and Rakhi that he has seen Preeta and she was with him.

Will Rakhi and Karan look out for Preeta?

