Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Preeta’s emotional meeting

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) tries to come close to Shanaya to seek revenge on Rajveer. However, Shanaya misunderstands Shaurya’s feelings and responds to his actions. Shanaya suggests Shaurya to pick a kurta for the celebration.

Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) witnesses Shanaya’s actions and brings her to a room. Nidhi gets angry at Shanaya for trying to come close to Shaurya. She makes her understand that she doesn’t belong to their stature. Hence, she should stay away from Shaurya. Shanaya gets upset with Nidhi’s warnings.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets worried when she overhears Karan telling Rishabh that he met Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Hence, Srishti takes a step and asks Preeta to change her outfit so that no one recognizes her. While the two go to a room, Preeta bumps into Kavya and feels her mother’s presence. Preeta also senses a connection with Kavya. Soon, Kavya gets emotional but Srishti takes Preeta away. Kavya reveals to Rajveer about the same and mentions that she felt like she met her mother.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1656 21st September 2023 Written Episode Update

