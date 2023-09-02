Television | Spoilers

In Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, Nidhi hires a snake charmer to execute her sinister plans against Preeta. However, fate had other plans as the snake accidentally bit Kavya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Palki thinks about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya and wonders about her feelings too. Soon, Rajveer enters the kitchen. Palki asks Rajveer about his thoughts about Shanaya and he mentions liking her. Palki (Sana Sayyad) feels jealous and gets emotional. Rajveer questions her but she lies to him. Soon, Rajveer comes close to her and blows air in her eyes. Palki feels amazed by Rajveer’s gesture and the two get romantic.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration begins in Luthra house. The family gears up for the big festival. Soon, Rakhi gets Kritika’s call who informs her that she is returning home to celebrate the festival with the family. Meanwhile, Rajveer witnesses the happy moment in Luthra house and wishes that Kavya tie rakhi to him too.

In the coming episode, amidst the Rakshabandhan celebration at the Luthra House, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) hires a snake charmer to execute her sinister plans against Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, fate had other plans as the snake accidentally bit Kavya (Mrinal N Chandra), and endangered her life. As Kavya’s condition worsens, tensions rise in the family.

Will Luthra family save Kavya’s life?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!