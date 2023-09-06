Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, as Kavya’s condition worsens, tensions rise in the family. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) gets worried for Kavya’s life and soon risks his own safety in order to save his sister, he sucks out the poison from Kavya’s hands to save her life. His courageous act will surprise everyone and raise questions about his true intentions. Soon, after saving Kavya, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) falls unconscious.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) also celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival and tie Rakhi to Lord Krishna. However, during the celebration, Preeta remembers the incident when she was trapped along with the entire family in a plane that was full of snakes. Preeta screams Kavya’s (Mrinal N Chandra) name as she regains her memory. She insists Srishti take her to Luthra house.

In the coming episode, Srishti takes care of Preeta and as soon as she becomes conscious, Preeta forgets about the Luthras which makes Srishti happy. Later, Gurpreet questions Srishti, who reveals to her that Preeta is Karan’s wife and Shaurya and Rajveer’s mother which shocks Gurpreet. Meanwhile, at Luthra mansion, Kavya asks Rajveer to stay as she wishes to tie him to Rakhi to protect her. Shaurya gets angry at Kavya’s decision and leaves.

Will Luthra family learn about Rajveer being their grandchild?

