Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner

Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki’s parents get a marriage proposal for their daughter. They invite the groom’s family to their house. Palki meets the prospective groom and his family. Rajveer enters the house at the same time. Rajveer gets shocked to find out about the marriage proposal and feels heartbroken as he has feelings for her.

Palki’s father witnesses her daughter upset with the marriage proposal. He gets into an emotional conversation with her, asking Palki to reveal whether she is happy with the relationship. Palki gets upset and reveals she is not happy. However, she later reveals that she fooling around after she witnesses her mother at the door. Palki’s marriage date gets fixed, but she looks upset.

In the coming episode, Rajveer heads to the office and decides to drop Palki at her work. While leaving for work, Mr. Khurana sees them and praises Rajveer. He mentions how Rajveer is a perfect partner. He also wishes to marry Palki to a guy like Rajveer, a good human being.

Will Palki reveal her feelings for Rajveer in front of her father?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!