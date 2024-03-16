Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi attempts suicide

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan tries to finalize his suit. He witnesses Preeta passing by his room and calls her inside. He asks Preeta to pick a suit and select for him. Initially Preeta refuses to do but later helps him out. Nidhi witnesses them together and gets jealous. She goes to the kitchen and breaks down.

Nidhi decides to talk to Karan about his closeness with Preeta. Nidhi mentions to Karan that the way he is getting close to Preeta is wrong and he is betraying in his relationship. Nidhi soon threatens to commit suicide. However, Karan tries to explain Nidhi that he was never in love with her and will never love her. He mentions that he only has love for Preeta and no one else which makes Nidhi emotional.

In the coming episode, Nidhi breaks down and worries about the future. Soon, she decides to take the drastic step. However, Preeta gets suspicious about Nidhi’s actions and follows her. Nidhi locks her room and attempts suicide with the help of a tie. Preeta gets scared and calls out to the family members. Meanwhile, she also stops Nidhi from committing suicide.

