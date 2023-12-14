Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi attempts to stop Preeta from attending Shaurya’s roka ceremony

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya comes for his engagements with Shanaya. However, Shaurya holds Palki’s hand which shocks her. Soon, Shaurya confesses his love for Palki and reveals that he will only marry Palki. Rajveer, Karan and the entire family get shocked by Shaurya’s confession. Soon, it is revealed that it is Shaurya’s dream.

Karan and Nidhi give a special performance at Shaurya and Shanaya’s roka ceremony. Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to go to Luthra house for the roka. However, during the performance, Karan misses Preeta and imagines dancing with her. He dreams about his romantic moments with Preeta while dancing.

In the coming episode, Preeta lands at Luthra house for Shaurya and Shanaya’s engagement ceremony. She meets Shaurya, who looks stressed and hence she speaks to him to cheer up his mood. Later, she goes to meet Shanaya but bumps into Nidhi and her sister. However, to stop their meeting Nidhi’s sister close the door but unfortunately Nidhi and her sister get locked in a room. While Preeta decides to attend the roka ceremony. Nidhi and her sister try to open the door and stop Preeta from attending the roka ceremony.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1718 13 December 2023 Written Episode Update

