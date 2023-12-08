Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi learns about Shaurya’s feelings for Palki?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta learns that while she was locked in the room, Rajveer’s roka happened and it was done by Karan Luthra (Shakti Anand). Preeta gets angry and reveals why they didn’t wait for her and she was absent during such an important event. Soon, Rajveer calls Preeta and informs about Dadi’s deteriorating health.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) informs Rajveer a special kadha recipe which will help in recovery. Rakhi decides to prepare kadha for Dadi so that her health can be stable. On the other hand, one police personnel witnesses Sandy and Shaurya running away. He understands them as the two guys who were carrying drugs with them. The police personnel run to catch them but they manage to flee by fooling him.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and Shanaya get ready for their engagement ceremony post Palki and Rajveer. However, as Palki helps Shanaya in getting ready, Shaurya witnesses them. Instead of looking at Shanaya, Shaurya continuously stares at Palki. Nidhi witnesses Shaurya’s behaviour and understands that he is head over heels in love with Palki.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1712 7 December 2023 Written Episode Update

