Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Karan and Rishabh reach Rajveer’s house. They enter his home and look out for Rajveer. The latter comes to meet Karan. Soon, Karan introduces himself as Shaurya Luthra’s father, Karan Luthra, which shocks Rajveer. Karan asks him to reveal the amount he wants in return for withdrawing the complaint against Shaurya. Rajveer gets surprised by Karan’s behaviour.

Rajveer lashes out at Karan for offering him money to get Shaurya out on bail. The former refuses to take back his complaint and asks Karan to leave. The latter returns to Luthra house, and Rakhi asks about Shaurya. However, Karan gets angry and reveals to Rakhi how Rajveer behaved badly with him. Karan promises to get Shaurya out on bail without Rajveer’s help.

In the coming episode, Nidhi decides to bail out Shaurya after Karan fails to do so. She mentions how her actions will make her gain respect from Luthra family. However, Nidhi has evil plans in her mind behind bailing Shaurya out. She decides to spoil Shaurya more.

Will Luthra family learn about Nidhi’s plan?

