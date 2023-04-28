Kundali Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rajveer and Palki get engaged

Rajveer and Palki get engaged in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Karan and Preeta go to the temple. They cross each other’s path but fail to see. Later, when Preeta heads towards the idol, Karan bumps into it, and the plate in Preeta’s hand falls down. The sindoor inside the plate falls on Preeta’s hairline, creating a magical moment between the two. Even though they stand close by, but fail to see each other.

Rajveer and Palki go shopping. Palki decides to buy a ring for his fiancé. However, as soon as she lands at the shop, the shopkeeper misunderstands Palki and Rajveer as a couple. She refers to them as bride and groom. Soon, Ketan’s mother enters, and in front of them, the shopkeeper calls Rajveer Palki’s fiancé, and she gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Palki makes Ketan and his mother understand how the shopkeeper misunderstood them. Later, Ketan shops for Palki. Rajveer also picks a ring for Palki, but Ketan doesn’t approve of it. However, Palki likes it, and she keeps it in her hand. Soon, the ring falls, and Rajveer makes her wear the ring. Palki gets shocked and reveals that they are now engaged. Palki tries to remove the ring, but it fails to come out.

Will destiny bring Rajveer and Palki close?

