Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer escape from kidnapper’s clutches

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer gets into a fight with a few journalist and gets arrested. Karan and Luthra family bail out Rajveer and this irks Shaurya. On the other hand, Palki gets kidnapped by the same drug dealer. However, Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnap drama and looks out for her. He reaches the same location wherein the kidnappers have kept Palki.

the drug dealer Raman reveals to Palki and Rajveer that he warned Shaurya before handling the drugs to him. However, Shaurya still wanted drugs and due to his mistake he got arrested too. Now, he won’t save Shaurya. Palki and Rajveer decide to run away from his shelter to save Shaurya. However, Raman gets into a fight with Rajveer. He also hits Palki (Sana Sayyad) which irks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and he hits him back. He holds Palki’s hand and tries to run but Raman’s henchman hits Rajveer on his head.

In the coming episode, the goons take Rajveer to the hospital in the car while Palki takes care of him in the back seat. Soon, Rajveer gets consciousness and he takes advantage of the situation and snatches the gun from the goon’s hand. He points gun on the goon’s hand and asks the goon to open the door. However, the goon opens the door but snatches the gun. Rajveer orders Palki to open the gate and run and the two make a safe escape.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1731 26 December 2023 Written Episode Update

