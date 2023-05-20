Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment

Rajveer goes to talk to Palki, wherein she reveals that he has become very important to her. Palki and Rajveer both get emotional as they remember their happy moments together in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, the goons tie Palki, and soon Rajveer decides to free her. Rajveer risks his life and tries to escape with her. However, the goons witness Rajveer and alert everyone. The goons fight with Rajveer and try to kidnap Palki again. However, Rajveer manages to defeat them and runs away safely with Palki. The latter thanks him for saving her life.

Rajveer and Palki ask lift from an elder couple. The couple misunderstands Rajveer and Palki to be a couple. However, the two clear the misunderstanding. Soon, the couple advises Rajveer and Palki to marry each other as they are made for each other. Later, Palki and Rajveer return home, and the family questions Palki. The latter lies and reveals that she has forgotten the route toward home.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki think about the Parsi couple’s statement and get emotional. Later, on the wedding day, Palki gets ready, and Rajveer gets mesmerized by her beauty. Soon, Rajveer goes to talk to her, wherein Palki reveals that he has become very important to her. Palki and Rajveer both get emotional as they remember their happy moments together.

Will Palki cancel her wedding?

