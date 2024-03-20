Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer to have an ugly argument

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta gets scared and calls out to the family members. Meanwhile, she also stops Nidhi from committing suicide. Nidhi attempts suicide. Preeta alerts the family and they rush her to the hospital. While Kareena and Rakhi blame Preeta for the incident. Meanwhile, Karan gets emotional and prays to god to save Nidhi’s life.

Preeta witnesses Karan getting emotional and gives him a shoulder to cry. Preeta informs Karan about Nidhi’s previous suicide attempt in the kitchen. Karan gets emotional and worries about her. Meanwhile, police lands at the hospital to arrest Karan. The family gets shocked. However, Karan asks them to go and decides to himself visit the police station. The police think over the decision.

In the coming episode, Palki witnesses Rajveer upset and decides to speak to him. However, Rajveer talks rudely to Palki. The latter tries to explain Rajveer to not take stress and share everything with her. However, Rajveer refuses to do so and also asks Palki to stay away from his matters. Palki gets upset and angry and leaves the house.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1810 19 March 2024 Written Episode Update

