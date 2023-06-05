ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house

Shaurya sees Palki and gets shocked. He tries to follow her but Rajveer drags Palki’s hand and hide her. Palki scolds Rajveer for landing at Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 12:35:54
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Rajveer goes to Luthra house, and Palki worries for him. Preeta fails to reach Rajveer and questions Palki on his whereabouts. Palki refuses to reveal it to Preeta. However, the latter gets angry and decides to find Rajveer alone.

Palki soon reveals to Preeta that Rajveer has gone to Luthra house to meet Shaurya. Preeta gets worried for her son. Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party to seek revenge for him for hurting Palki. He bumps into Karan and gets into a war of words with him. Meanwhile, to prevent Rajveer from seeking revenge on Shaurya, Preeta rushes to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Palki come together and search for Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya sees Palki and gets shocked. He tries to follow her, but Rajveer drags Palki’s hand and hides her. Palki scolds Rajveer for landing at Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. However, Rajveer asks Palki to hide behind the pillar while he deals with Shaurya.

Will Rajveer seek revenge from Shaurya? Will Preeta come face-to-face with the family?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar and Dimple exchange garlands
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar and Dimple exchange garlands
Bringing the pure musical romantic love story of the year, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally here
Bringing the pure musical romantic love story of the year, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally here
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'
“I interacted with the florists and flower vendors at the flower market, observed their body language to attain perfection for my character,” Says Neha Solanki on her experience visiting the most popular Mumbai flower market
“I interacted with the florists and flower vendors at the flower market, observed their body language to attain perfection for my character,” Says Neha Solanki on her experience visiting the most popular Mumbai flower market
RIP: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama passes away
RIP: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama passes away
Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Male? Mohit Hiranandani, Ankush Bahugana, Vishnu Kaushal, Anirudh Sharma, Be You Nick, Adv. Manav Chhabra, Viraj Ghelani
Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Male? Mohit Hiranandani, Ankush Bahugana, Vishnu Kaushal, Anirudh Sharma, Be You Nick, Adv. Manav Chhabra, Viraj Ghelani
Read Latest News