Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Rajveer goes to Luthra house, and Palki worries for him. Preeta fails to reach Rajveer and questions Palki on his whereabouts. Palki refuses to reveal it to Preeta. However, the latter gets angry and decides to find Rajveer alone.

Palki soon reveals to Preeta that Rajveer has gone to Luthra house to meet Shaurya. Preeta gets worried for her son. Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party to seek revenge for him for hurting Palki. He bumps into Karan and gets into a war of words with him. Meanwhile, to prevent Rajveer from seeking revenge on Shaurya, Preeta rushes to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Palki come together and search for Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya sees Palki and gets shocked. He tries to follow her, but Rajveer drags Palki’s hand and hides her. Palki scolds Rajveer for landing at Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. However, Rajveer asks Palki to hide behind the pillar while he deals with Shaurya.

Will Rajveer seek revenge from Shaurya? Will Preeta come face-to-face with the family?

