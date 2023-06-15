Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family

The maker ( Balaji Telefilms) of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, has always kept viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shaurya asks the inspector to arrest Rajveer for attempting to harm him. Rajveer gets shocked to see the police and runs to rescue Preeta. However, the Luthras feel that Rajveer is running away because he is guilty.

Palki informs the Luthra family about the burning room. Rakhi, Rishabh, Rajveer, Shaurya, and other family members run toward the room. They get shocked and call the fire brigade team. However, Rajveer worries about his maasi and jumps inside the room to save Preeta. Rakhi gets worried for him and asks him to come out as the officials perform the rescue operation.

In the coming episode, the officials get Rajveer out of the room. And later, they focus on saving Preeta, who is lying unconscious. Meanwhile, the police decide to arrest Rajveer as Shaurya files an official complaint against him. However, Palki opposes Rajveer’s arrest. Instead, she files an FIR against Shaurya and reveals to the police and Luthra family that Shaurya had kidnapped her.

OMG! Will the police arrest Shaurya?

