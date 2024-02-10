Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki gets allergic reactions with Rajveer’s bouquet

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer, Shanaya, Palki, Kavya and other members join in for the celebration. Shaurya learns that Rajveer has not got any gift for his girlfriend Palki for Valentine’s Day. Hence, he plans to humiliate Rajveer. He gifts an expensive car’s keys to his girlfriend Shanaya as her Valentine’s Day gift and puts down Rajveer in front of the guests.

The host announce the beginning of the celebration and soon the couples gear up for dance. Shanaya-Shaurya, Kavya-Varun and Rajveer-Palki come on the dance floor and get close to each other during Valentine’s Day party. Rajveer praises Palki and also gets intimate with her during the dance performance. Shaurya witnesses their bond and gets jealous.

In the coming episode, Rajveer gets a bouquet for Palki and decides to make her happy. However, Shaurya feels jealous and he tampers with the bouquet. As soon as Rajveer proposes with the bouquet to Palki, she gets allergic reaction. She feels something is itching her and also her hands turn red. Rajveer gets shocked.

