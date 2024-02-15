Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki learns about Shaurya’s evil moves

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya plans to create problem between the couple. He wears a mask and goes near Palki. However, the latter believes it is Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya touches Palki inappropriately so that the latter thinks that Rajveer is making her uncomfortable and they get into a fight. Palki feels uncomfortable during the dance performance and leaves.

Rajveer comes and witnesses Palki leaving the party. He tries to stop Palki, however, the latter, who is angry with Rajveer for his behaviour slaps him. Rajveer gets shocked and questions Palki about the same. Rajveer fails to understand what made Palki so angry. Meanwhile, Palki is unaware that it was Shaurya who touched her inappropriately.

In the coming episode, Palki and Rajveer talk to each other wherein Rajveer reveals how he was trapped in a room and was not present at the party. Soon, they come to a conclusion that it was Shaurya who planned everything to seek revenge from Rajveer. Palki and Rajveer confront Shaurya and scold him for his cheap acts.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1780 14 February 2024 Written Episode Update

